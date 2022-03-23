Paul Eugene Flavin
June 21, 1949 - March 21, 2022
Paul Eugene Flavin, 72, of Waynesboro, passed away at his home on Monday, March 21, 2022.
He was born June 21, 1949, a son of the late Eugene Franklin and Vera Constance (Davis) Flavin.
Paul was a former employee of McKee Foods in Stuarts Draft and enjoyed watching all sports on television.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Myers Flavin; sons, David F. Flavin of Staunton, Scott A. Flavin of Middlebrook, Dale Myers of Waynesboro; daughters, Barbara Myers of Waynesboro, Amanda Myers of Waynesboro; brother, William F. Flavin of Verona; sister, Holly Anette McVey of Mt. Sidney; brothers-in-law, Glenn Hemp and Timothy Hemp and a sister-in-law, Kathy Wilkerson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Rodney Gibson officiating.
Active pallbearers will be Dale Myers, David Flavin, Scott Flavin, James Spencer, Khalique Spencer and Bobby Gardner.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Family members and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 p.m. on the day of the service to ride in procession to the cemetery.
The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 23, 2022.