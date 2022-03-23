Menu
Paul Eugene Flavin
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 25 2022
2:00p.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Paul Eugene Flavin

June 21, 1949 - March 21, 2022

Paul Eugene Flavin, 72, of Waynesboro, passed away at his home on Monday, March 21, 2022.

He was born June 21, 1949, a son of the late Eugene Franklin and Vera Constance (Davis) Flavin.

Paul was a former employee of McKee Foods in Stuarts Draft and enjoyed watching all sports on television.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Myers Flavin; sons, David F. Flavin of Staunton, Scott A. Flavin of Middlebrook, Dale Myers of Waynesboro; daughters, Barbara Myers of Waynesboro, Amanda Myers of Waynesboro; brother, William F. Flavin of Verona; sister, Holly Anette McVey of Mt. Sidney; brothers-in-law, Glenn Hemp and Timothy Hemp and a sister-in-law, Kathy Wilkerson.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Rodney Gibson officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Dale Myers, David Flavin, Scott Flavin, James Spencer, Khalique Spencer and Bobby Gardner.

There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

Family members and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 p.m. on the day of the service to ride in procession to the cemetery.

The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro has been entrusted with arrangements.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 23, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.