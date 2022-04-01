Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paula Maxine Lang
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 4 2022
2:00p.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Paula Maxine (Robertson) Lang

March 17, 1944 - March 29, 2022

Paula M. (Robertson) Lang, 78, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home.

She was born on March 17, 1944, daughter of the late William Ira and Bessie Bernice (Snead) Robertson.

Paula was employed in the accounting department of the former General Electric/Genicom Company in Waynesboro and was a member of Lynside Mennonite Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Lang; son, Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt Campbell lll; and four brothers.

Survivors include her daughter, Treena Waggy of Waynesboro; sisters, Phyllis Grove, Patricia Martin, and Audrey Hite; stepchildren, Robert "Bob" Lang Jr. and wife, Scott Lang, Julie Lang and husband, and John Lang and wife, Stephanie; grandchildren, Michael, Amanda, Leslie, James, Emily, Bethany, Hailee, Jacob, Abigal, Miranda, Jessie and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Augusta Memorial Park with the Rev. David Rash, Pastor of Sherando United Methodist Church officiating. Active pallbearers will be Michael, Ricky, Robert, John, Scott and James.

Family members and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on the day of the service to ride in procession to the cemetery.

The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St. has been entrusted with arrangements.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.