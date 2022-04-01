Paula Maxine (Robertson) Lang
March 17, 1944 - March 29, 2022
Paula M. (Robertson) Lang, 78, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home.
She was born on March 17, 1944, daughter of the late William Ira and Bessie Bernice (Snead) Robertson.
Paula was employed in the accounting department of the former General Electric/Genicom Company in Waynesboro and was a member of Lynside Mennonite Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Lang; son, Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt Campbell lll; and four brothers.
Survivors include her daughter, Treena Waggy of Waynesboro; sisters, Phyllis Grove, Patricia Martin, and Audrey Hite; stepchildren, Robert "Bob" Lang Jr. and wife, Scott Lang, Julie Lang and husband, and John Lang and wife, Stephanie; grandchildren, Michael, Amanda, Leslie, James, Emily, Bethany, Hailee, Jacob, Abigal, Miranda, Jessie and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Augusta Memorial Park with the Rev. David Rash, Pastor of Sherando United Methodist Church officiating. Active pallbearers will be Michael, Ricky, Robert, John, Scott and James.
Family members and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on the day of the service to ride in procession to the cemetery.
The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 1, 2022.