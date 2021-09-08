Phil "Splinter" Thomas Griffin



August 28, 2021



­­­­Phil "Splinter" Thomas Griffin, of Gainesville Georgia, born in 1933 and died on Saturday, August 28, 2021.



Phil is survived by his patient and dedicated wife of 67 years, Sue Bell Griffin and his daughter, Phyllis Ann Griffin Wiley of Gainesville Georgia and son, J. David Griffin of Winchester Virginia. Phil leaves five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lillian Griffin Driesbach of Ohio, and his two nieces and a nephew.



Phil was an engineer, graduating from North Carolina State University. He began college on a baseball scholarship at the University of Alabama, but returned home to North Carolina after his first year of college to care for his mother. He went on to work a long and successful career in the textile fibers and films divisions of the DuPont company, with assignments in Waynesboro Virginia, Wilmington Delaware, Athens Georgia, Martinsville Virginia, Moncks Corner South Carolina, San Paulo, Brazil, and Parlin New Jersey. He enjoyed watching NC State athletics, hunting, working on motor cars, losing spectacularly in the game of golf, and eating a little sumthin sweet.



The family asks that friends make a contribution to their favorite charity and to share their love.



Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 8, 2021.