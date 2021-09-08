Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phil Thomas "Splinter" Griffin
FUNERAL HOME
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA
Phil "Splinter" Thomas Griffin

August 28, 2021

­­­­Phil "Splinter" Thomas Griffin, of Gainesville Georgia, born in 1933 and died on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Phil is survived by his patient and dedicated wife of 67 years, Sue Bell Griffin and his daughter, Phyllis Ann Griffin Wiley of Gainesville Georgia and son, J. David Griffin of Winchester Virginia. Phil leaves five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lillian Griffin Driesbach of Ohio, and his two nieces and a nephew.

Phil was an engineer, graduating from North Carolina State University. He began college on a baseball scholarship at the University of Alabama, but returned home to North Carolina after his first year of college to care for his mother. He went on to work a long and successful career in the textile fibers and films divisions of the DuPont company, with assignments in Waynesboro Virginia, Wilmington Delaware, Athens Georgia, Martinsville Virginia, Moncks Corner South Carolina, San Paulo, Brazil, and Parlin New Jersey. He enjoyed watching NC State athletics, hunting, working on motor cars, losing spectacularly in the game of golf, and eating a little sumthin sweet.

The family asks that friends make a contribution to their favorite charity and to share their love.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Flanigan Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flanigan Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sue, I was so sad to hear of Phil's passing. I have so often thought of you and the children and wondered where you were. Your family has a special place in my memories. The Waynesboro Babysitter
Carol Coyner Keane
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results