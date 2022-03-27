Phyllis Cline BurchamJune 13, 1924 - March 23, 2022Phyllis Audrey Cline Burcham, age 97, of Waynesboro, joined her Heavenly Father on March 23, 2022.Born on June 13, 1924, in New Hope, Virginia, to William Edwin and Ola Belle Garber Cline, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Willie and Quentin Cline.Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 75 years, Earl; daughters, Donna B. Fowlkes (Tom) and Denise B. England (Steve); as well as three granddaughters, Jenni S. Williams (Hudson), Sarah E. McLaughlin (Kevin) and Kate R. England. She was especially proud of her two great-granddaughters, Ella and Grace McLaughlin. She will also be remembered by step grandchildren, Merrill F. Hoopengardner (Andy) and John T. Fowlkes (Alena), and step great-granddaughters, Ella and Claire Hoopengardner. She is also survived by her brother, Paul E. Cline (Kathleen).Phyllis loved basketball, sewing, music, square dancing and playing cards. At First Baptist Church, she served as a deacon and headed one of the Wednesday night cooking teams. Phyllis was appointed Registrar for the City of Waynesboro where she remained for 20 years.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, with Reverend David Wolfe officiating. Visitation will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the JMU Foundation, Ola Belle Garber Cline Scholarship, MSC 3603, Harrisonburg, VA 22807. Phyllis established this in memory of her mother who attended there 1914-1916.