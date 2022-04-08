My sister Caroll and I are sorry to learn about the passing of our former neighbor, Phyllis Burcham. As an early elementary school student, I remember the Burcham´s moving in next door to our Highland Ave. home in Waynesboro. I immediately identified Phyllis as the prettiest woman I had ever seen. She gave birth to their first child during the time we were still neighbors. (This event allowed me to add the word "pregnant" to my very limited vocabulary). Caroll tells me that Earl was (and is) a very handsome man. (Hollywood potential, she says). Earl was very considerate with me and allowed me to observe as he did amazing work on watches. He also was a baseball mentor for me. I didn´t improve my limited playing skills much, but I gained an appreciation for being a good spectator at both minor and major league games. Our thoughts remain with Earl and the entire Burcham family. We´re thankful for such good neighbors during our impressionable early years. Caroll Quillen Higginbotham Formerly of Hattiesburg and Jackson, MS Current address: Venice FL Dennis (Denny) E. Quillen Hattiesburg, MS

Dennis E. Quillen Friend March 27, 2022