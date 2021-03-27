Phyllis Jean Mays
September 17, 1944 - March 24, 2021
Phyllis Jean Mays, 76, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the home of her daughter.
Ms. Mays was born on September 17, 1944 in Huntington, W.Va. and was a daughter of the late Andy and Artie (Laney) Mays. She served the local community for many years as a caregiver for those in need. Phyllis enjoyed sewing, traveling, and was a great story teller. She never met a stranger and loved spending time with her family. Ms. Mays attended the Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship.
Phyllis is survived by her special companion of 42 years, Buck Loan; a daughter, Kathy Robertson of Stuarts Draft; a son, Bobby Nicholas and wife Crystal of Pittsboro, N.C.; sisters, Mary White of Oklahoma City, Billie Joe (B.J.) Bowers and husband Jim of Huntington, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Lori Branch and husband, Tracy of Stuarts Draft, Allen Robertson and wife, Megan of Stuarts Draft, Jonathan Nicholas of Crimora, Mindie Nicholas and friend, Rob Wood of Crimora, Jacob Nicholas of Crimora, Angel Nicholas of Pittsboro, N.C., Abigail Nicholas of Pittsboro, N.C.; four great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Landon Robertson, Zoey and Payton Nicholas; numerous nieces and nephews; K9 Gracie; and special friends, Alice Loan and Jodie Burdett.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a son, Roger Nicholas; son-in-law, Thomas "Bucky" Robertson; and two sisters, Gertrude Robertson and Martha White.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship with Pastor Bruce Swartz officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, March 29, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Current COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed during the visitation and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the UVA Cancer Center by visiting: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1535/16-uva/giving.aspx?sid=1535&gid=16&pgid=16919&cid=29111&sort=1&bledit=1&dids=670.665.666.365.287&appealcode=21CCQ14WEB
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 27, 2021.