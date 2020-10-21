Portia Ann Craig Fisher
October 17, 1947 - October 19. 2020
Portia Ann Craig Fisher was promoted to Glory on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 73.
She was born on October 17, 1947 to the late Theodore "Peanut" and Phyllis T. Craig.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Sonny Craig.
Portia is survived by her husband, Donald Jackson; children, JR (Patty) Fisher and Tatum (Lee) Dean; grandchildren, Haylee, Angelique, Dustin, Gracie, Blake and Faith; great-grandchildren, Liam, Avah, Jace, Aubreann and Kaylana, and siblings Georgia, Freddie, Buddy, and Dede.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at The Salvation Army, 900 B Street, Waynesboro with Captain Jason Perdieu and Lieutenant Rachel Pruitt officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 21, 2020.