Preston Jonathan Ramey
1982 - 2022
BORN
1982
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 9 2022
1:00p.m.
Breakthrough Life Center of Waynesboro
Preston Jonathan Ramey

June 29, 1982 - April 5, 2022

Preston Jonathan Ramey, 39, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Preston was born on June 29, 1982 in Stuarts Draft and was a son of Marshall Scott and Rodera Coffman Ramey. Preston worked for 24 years for ServoCon Alpha Inc located in Fishersville, Va. While in nature, Preston liked rafting on the James River, spending time near the ocean, and had a genuine appreciation for outdoor recreation. Whether he was piecing together glass and tile for a mosaic, or upcycling industrial and natural products, he used his creativity often. He also had a green thumb, and tended to various horticultural and landscaping endeavors.

He had a strong love for his two adventurous dogs, Shasta and Pikey. Preston was known for his willingness to give. He provided an extraordinary example of generosity to others, while caring for anyone who was in need.

In addition to his parents, Preston is survived by his siblings, Matthew Ramey and wife, Felicia of Stuarts Draft, Kirsten Ramey of Staunton, Michaela Swearingen and husband, Zachary of Waynesboro; grandparents, Richard and Fay Coffman, Jean Ramey; aunt, Alison Steele; uncle, Derek Coffman; and many special friends and co-workers who will miss him greatly.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bernard Ramey.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Augusta Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers for the graveside will be Jonathan Knopp, Zachary Swearingen, Derek Coffman, Jedidah Sundstrom, Kirsten Ramey, Matthew Ramey, Charlie Miller, and Richard Hanger

A celebration of life service will be held later on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Breakthrough Life Center of Waynesboro with Pastor Bubba Creedle officiating.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request all memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Paws for Pits Organization and the Valley Mission.

Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Breakthrough Life Center of Waynesboro
VA
Apr
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
VA
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
Sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
