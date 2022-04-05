Ralph Lindy Keyes Jr.
January 27, 1955 - April 3, 2022
Ralph Lindy Keyes Jr., 67, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Born on January 27, 1955, in Harrisonburg, he was the son of the late Ralph Lindy Keyes Sr. and Kay (Crowe) Keyes. On July 2, 1976, he married Kerry Townley. The two shared 46 enduring years of marriage together.
Over the years, he worked as a mechanic for Ford, Wayne-Tex, Mohawk and finally as a painter for Daikin prior to retirement. Throughout his life, he served his country, community and family in countless ways.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, David Scott Keyes.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kerry T. Keyes of Waynesboro; son, Timothy Keyes and wife, Jen; daughter, Elizabeth Keyes; grandchildren, Gideon Keyes and Finley Keyes; and two sisters, Linda Strickler and husband, James, and Dorothy "DeAnn" Massie and husband, Donnie.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Glen Holman officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 5, 2022.