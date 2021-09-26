Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ramona D. Sleeman
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Ramona D. Sleeman

July 28, 1928 - September 17, 2021

WAYNESBORO, Va.

Ramona Dora (Gennette) Sleeman, 93, widow of Richard Charles Sleeman, died on Friday, September 17, 2021, at UVA Medical Center.

Mrs. Sleeman was born on July 28, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., to the late James Vincent and Concetta (Presutti) Gennette.

She retired from retail work with the Cracker Barrel Corporation.

Surviving family members include a son, Richard Sleeman Jr,; daughters, Dianne (Steve) Sexton, Ruthann (Frank) Guarrera, and Terri (Mike) Cowgill; a brother, Danny Gennette; a sister, Sylvia Larkin, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and a great great grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Shalbreck; brothers, Anthony, Gregory and James Gennette; sisters, Anna Vergini, Ida Smock, Yvonne Weber and Mary Gennette; and a granddaughter, Michelle Case.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor James Potter and Associate Pastor Pat Hayes of Redeeming Life Ministries. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Henry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Terry and family,I'm so sorry to hear the news of your mother's passing. I have so many memories of her.Sending prayers and love to all of you.
Dede Craig
Friend
September 27, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Peggy Fitzgerald
Work
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. I worked with Ramona at Cracker Barrel and we had a wonderful time together. Ramona was a very special woman. God bless you all in this time of sorrow.
Peggy Fitzgerald
Work
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results