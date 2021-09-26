Ramona D. Sleeman
July 28, 1928 - September 17, 2021
WAYNESBORO, Va.
Ramona Dora (Gennette) Sleeman, 93, widow of Richard Charles Sleeman, died on Friday, September 17, 2021, at UVA Medical Center.
Mrs. Sleeman was born on July 28, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., to the late James Vincent and Concetta (Presutti) Gennette.
She retired from retail work with the Cracker Barrel Corporation.
Surviving family members include a son, Richard Sleeman Jr,; daughters, Dianne (Steve) Sexton, Ruthann (Frank) Guarrera, and Terri (Mike) Cowgill; a brother, Danny Gennette; a sister, Sylvia Larkin, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and a great great grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Shalbreck; brothers, Anthony, Gregory and James Gennette; sisters, Anna Vergini, Ida Smock, Yvonne Weber and Mary Gennette; and a granddaughter, Michelle Case.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor James Potter and Associate Pastor Pat Hayes of Redeeming Life Ministries. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 26, 2021.