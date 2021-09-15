Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raven Brienne-Marie Garcia
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Raven Brienne-Marie Garcia

Raven Brienne-Marie Garcia, 29, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Augusta Health. She was born July 6, 1992 in Clovis, N.M., and was a proud graduate of the Stuarts Draft High School Class of 2010.

Surviving are her parents, Edward and Mary "Martie" Wells; grandparents, Joe Garcia and Lorraine Whitley, and Dodie Bird; sisters, Jasmine and Madison Wells; niece, Kamari Wells; uncle, James Garcia; aunt, Christine Wilson; cousins, Nathan, Kylie and Heaven Garcia, Elizabeth Qualls, and Matt Soots; numerous great-aunts, and great-uncles. Also surviving are many devoted friends from school and from her lifelong passion for music, theater, the arts, all things Disney, all things Halloween, and The Phantom of the Opera.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, officiated by Fr. Rolo Castillo.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made in Raven's name to the Building Fund of St. John's Catholic Church, 301 Sheppard Court, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

The family offers profound gratitude to each member of the Augusta Health ICU team, who worked tirelessly and heroically caring for Raven during her illness.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked with Raven at Hershey. We would take breaks at the same time. Raven was a very sweet young woman that loved her family so much especially her little niece! I will miss seeing her and talking to her! Prayers are sent to all of her family and friends.
Julie Ellinger
Work
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results