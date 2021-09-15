Raven Brienne-Marie Garcia
Raven Brienne-Marie Garcia, 29, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Augusta Health. She was born July 6, 1992 in Clovis, N.M., and was a proud graduate of the Stuarts Draft High School Class of 2010.
Surviving are her parents, Edward and Mary "Martie" Wells; grandparents, Joe Garcia and Lorraine Whitley, and Dodie Bird; sisters, Jasmine and Madison Wells; niece, Kamari Wells; uncle, James Garcia; aunt, Christine Wilson; cousins, Nathan, Kylie and Heaven Garcia, Elizabeth Qualls, and Matt Soots; numerous great-aunts, and great-uncles. Also surviving are many devoted friends from school and from her lifelong passion for music, theater, the arts, all things Disney, all things Halloween, and The Phantom of the Opera.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, officiated by Fr. Rolo Castillo.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made in Raven's name to the Building Fund of St. John's Catholic Church, 301 Sheppard Court, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
The family offers profound gratitude to each member of the Augusta Health ICU team, who worked tirelessly and heroically caring for Raven during her illness.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 15, 2021.