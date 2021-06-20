Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ray S. Crickenberger
ABOUT
Wilson Memorial High School
FUNERAL HOME
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Ray S. Crickenberger

Ray Samuel Crickenberger, 89, passed away peacefully in Tallahassee, Florida, on November 3, 2020.

He was born in Waynesboro, Virginia.

A "Going Home" Celebration and memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. The Celebration may be viewed by livestream at www.facebook.com/HenryFuneral.

A private family graveside gathering will be at 9:30 a.m. in the church cemetery. Mark Clarke of Henry Funeral Home, Staunton, Virginia is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren
1790 Barren Ridge Road, Staunton, VA
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren
1790 Barren Ridge Road, Staunton, VA
Jun
26
Graveside service
9:30a.m.
Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.