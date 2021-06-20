Ray S. Crickenberger
Ray Samuel Crickenberger, 89, passed away peacefully in Tallahassee, Florida, on November 3, 2020.
He was born in Waynesboro, Virginia.
A "Going Home" Celebration and memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. The Celebration may be viewed by livestream at www.facebook.com/HenryFuneral
.
A private family graveside gathering will be at 9:30 a.m. in the church cemetery. Mark Clarke of Henry Funeral Home, Staunton, Virginia is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 20, 2021.