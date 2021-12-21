Reba Patterson
Reba Patterson, 96, of Mechanicsville passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Born May 8, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Joseph W. Crickenberger and Bertie Wiseman Crickenberger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edwin Patterson; and sons, James Edwin Patterson Jr. and John Thomas Patterson.
Reba is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Louise Griffin and Edith Anne Hepler; sister, Elizabeth C. Stephenson; daughter-in-law, Susan Earley Patterson; grandchildren, Jimmy Patterson, Catherine Mills, Jonathan Patterson, and Justin Humphries; great-grandchildren, Jacob Patterson, Lauren Taylor Patterson, Ty Mills, Autumn Ann Patterson, and Drew Patterson; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Edgewood Cemetery, 4517 Rockfish Road, Grottoes, Va. The Rev. Ann Pettit will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church, 4571 Rockfish Rd, Grottoes, VA 24441 or the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Family and friends may share memories and condolences at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 21, 2021.