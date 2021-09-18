Remonia Mays DavisJuly 9, 1942 - September 16, 2021Remonia Mays Davis, 79, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Born July 9, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Edward and Mary Catherine "Kathleen" Mays.Remonia had worked in the cafeteria for Nelson County Public Schools for many years. She was an active and faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she served in the church choir, the WMU, and taught Sunday School. She loved to sing, dance, and crochet. Remonia was also fond of car rides, swinging on the front porch, bird watching, and her peach shakes. However, she loved her family and friends most and cherished every minute she spent with them.She is survived by her daughter, Cherie Campbell Patrick (Steven) of Nellysford; two sisters, Betty Ann Weinbender of Daleville, and Mary Sylvia Bradley of Madison Heights, and two grandchildren, Kennan Scott Patrick of Scottsville, and Ashlee Patrick Shover (Matthew) of Staunton.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Cynthia Dawn Campbell, and husband, Howard D. "Tex" Davis.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by the Rev. John Campbell with burial to follow in Jonesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the funeral home.