You'll be missed more than You'll ever know Richey Most of you look at these photos you see a man, a man who did not deserve to leave us, a man so wonderful, kind hearted, strong, devoted, caring, knowledgeable, fun, loving, ambitious, creative, mindful. This man had a personality like no others, away about him no one could explain. This man is my uncle Richey, but even more was a dad to me. He took me hunting, taught me how to mushroom hunt, he picked on me, he always gave me a hard time, gave me my first hunting dog, he had my back, he made me a better welder, he was hard on me, because he knew what I could be and and taught me how to fit, he taught me his secrets that made him so great. Always given T and I a hard time when we'd just go and do whatever. Just always know how much you mean to me. How much you impacted my life, how much I love you, how thankful I was to be apart of your life and learn what I did from you. I was the daughter you never had. We made a deal, once you got better we'd go skydiving, even though it's hard I know your better now and I will keep that deal with you and I know you'll be there with me when I do it. Our deals were always kept. You left us way to early, there was so much still todo and learn, and so many things for you to pick on me about. I will always remember your "looks" and reasons why they were given. I know you'll be with me everytime I strike an arc, put my hood down, or take my jeep somewhere I shouldn't and wherever I go. I know you'll watch over us and keep us safe. I'll never be able to thank you enough for everything and be so proud to have you as an uncle/dad, our memories will always be more than special. Until we meet again Richey Brown.

Elizabeth Family February 23, 2022