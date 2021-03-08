Menu
Richard Henry "Richey" Brown
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Stuarts Draft High School
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Richard Henry "Richey" Brown

May 26, 1961 - March 4, 2021

Richard Henry "Richey" Brown, 59, of 351 Mill Creek Ln., Stuarts Draft, passed away on Thursday March 4, 2021, at UVA Medical Center.

Born on May 26, 1961, in Alexandria, Va., he was a son of the late Everett D. "Brownie" and Martha G. Brown.

Richey was a graduate of Stuarts Draft High School and Valley Vo-Tech in Fishersville, Va. He was currently employed by LA Lacy of Charlottesville, Va., and in earlier years was self-employed having erected steel buildings. He deeply loved to bear hunt, mushroom hunt, gardening, his walk about, horseback riding, fishing, canoeing, camping, riding the mule with his dog Little Girl, sharing his knowledge with kids, and most of all giving Teri hell. Richey lived life to the fullest. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and a wonderful friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Scot "Scottie" Brown, Larry D., and Everett "Dickie" Brown; grandparents, Richard "Dick" and Doris R. Sweeney; and mother-in-law, Shirley Lowery Braden.

Richey is survived by his wife, Teresa "Teri" Braden Brown of 37 years and his other wife, Angela "Angie" Braden of Stuarts Draft; brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" and wife, Linda Brown, of Waynesboro, and Ricky D. and wife, Rita Brown, of Staunton; sister, Janet Desper of Staunton; nieces, Elizabeth M.L Braden of Stuarts Draft, Sabrina "Beanie" Desper of Louisiana, Lindsey B. and husband, Brian Fletcher, of Stuarts Draft, Mel and husband, Jerry Allen, of Waynesboro, and Ronda B. Painter of Waynesboro; nephews, Levi and wife, Kari Brown and Shawn Wallace, both of Stuarts Draft, and Phillip Brown of Staunton; five great nephews, three great nieces; and special friends, Tim Southern, Aaron Howdyshell, James Southers, Montana Madison, LA Lacy/Branch Group, his hunting buddies, and his little shadow Little Girl.

Per Richey's request, there will be no services. Family and friends can come gather at "The Land", 351 Mill Creek Ln., Stuarts Draft as they please.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You'll be missed more than You'll ever know Richey Most of you look at these photos you see a man, a man who did not deserve to leave us, a man so wonderful, kind hearted, strong, devoted, caring, knowledgeable, fun, loving, ambitious, creative, mindful. This man had a personality like no others, away about him no one could explain. This man is my uncle Richey, but even more was a dad to me. He took me hunting, taught me how to mushroom hunt, he picked on me, he always gave me a hard time, gave me my first hunting dog, he had my back, he made me a better welder, he was hard on me, because he knew what I could be and and taught me how to fit, he taught me his secrets that made him so great. Always given T and I a hard time when we'd just go and do whatever. Just always know how much you mean to me. How much you impacted my life, how much I love you, how thankful I was to be apart of your life and learn what I did from you. I was the daughter you never had. We made a deal, once you got better we'd go skydiving, even though it's hard I know your better now and I will keep that deal with you and I know you'll be there with me when I do it. Our deals were always kept. You left us way to early, there was so much still todo and learn, and so many things for you to pick on me about. I will always remember your "looks" and reasons why they were given. I know you'll be with me everytime I strike an arc, put my hood down, or take my jeep somewhere I shouldn't and wherever I go. I know you'll watch over us and keep us safe. I'll never be able to thank you enough for everything and be so proud to have you as an uncle/dad, our memories will always be more than special. Until we meet again Richey Brown.
So sorry for your loss you are all in my prayers
Kim Mcvey
March 9, 2021
