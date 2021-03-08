Richard Henry "Richey" Brown
May 26, 1961 - March 4, 2021
Richard Henry "Richey" Brown, 59, of 351 Mill Creek Ln., Stuarts Draft, passed away on Thursday March 4, 2021, at UVA Medical Center.
Born on May 26, 1961, in Alexandria, Va., he was a son of the late Everett D. "Brownie" and Martha G. Brown.
Richey was a graduate of Stuarts Draft High School and Valley Vo-Tech in Fishersville, Va. He was currently employed by LA Lacy of Charlottesville, Va., and in earlier years was self-employed having erected steel buildings. He deeply loved to bear hunt, mushroom hunt, gardening, his walk about, horseback riding, fishing, canoeing, camping, riding the mule with his dog Little Girl, sharing his knowledge with kids, and most of all giving Teri hell. Richey lived life to the fullest. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and a wonderful friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Scot "Scottie" Brown, Larry D., and Everett "Dickie" Brown; grandparents, Richard "Dick" and Doris R. Sweeney; and mother-in-law, Shirley Lowery Braden.
Richey is survived by his wife, Teresa "Teri" Braden Brown of 37 years and his other wife, Angela "Angie" Braden of Stuarts Draft; brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" and wife, Linda Brown, of Waynesboro, and Ricky D. and wife, Rita Brown, of Staunton; sister, Janet Desper of Staunton; nieces, Elizabeth M.L Braden of Stuarts Draft, Sabrina "Beanie" Desper of Louisiana, Lindsey B. and husband, Brian Fletcher, of Stuarts Draft, Mel and husband, Jerry Allen, of Waynesboro, and Ronda B. Painter of Waynesboro; nephews, Levi and wife, Kari Brown and Shawn Wallace, both of Stuarts Draft, and Phillip Brown of Staunton; five great nephews, three great nieces; and special friends, Tim Southern, Aaron Howdyshell, James Southers, Montana Madison, LA Lacy/Branch Group, his hunting buddies, and his little shadow Little Girl.
Per Richey's request, there will be no services. Family and friends can come gather at "The Land", 351 Mill Creek Ln., Stuarts Draft as they please.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 8, 2021.