Richard Lee Meadows
October 4, 1955 - January 6, 2022
Richard Lee Meadows, 66, of Crimora, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his residence.
Born October 4, 1955 in Harrisonburg, he was a son of Mozell G. (Marshall) Meadows and the late Elmer R. Meadows Jr.
Prior to retirement, Richard worked as a truck driver. He was a member of Crimora United Methodist Church.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his brother, Gary Meadows of Crimora.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery, 100 Elk Run Drive, Elkton with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Crimora United Methodist Church, 1691 New Hope and Crimora Road, Crimora, VA 24431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 9, 2022.