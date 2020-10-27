Menu
The News Virginian
Ricky Van Davidson
Ricky Van Davidson

Ricky Van Davidson 60, of Scottsboro, Ala., died on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home. He is survived by his stepmother, Janet Davidson of Alabama; his stepsister, Judy Bailey of Staunton, Va.; his sister, Darlene Davidson of Alabama; two brothers, Jeffrey Davidson of Bassett, Va., and Tony Pippin of Alabama; two best friends, Steve Harris and Mack Fitzgerald.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Scottsboro Funeral Home
