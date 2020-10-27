Ricky Van Davidson
Ricky Van Davidson 60, of Scottsboro, Ala., died on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home. He is survived by his stepmother, Janet Davidson of Alabama; his stepsister, Judy Bailey of Staunton, Va.; his sister, Darlene Davidson of Alabama; two brothers, Jeffrey Davidson of Bassett, Va., and Tony Pippin of Alabama; two best friends, Steve Harris and Mack Fitzgerald.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 27, 2020.