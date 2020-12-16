Robert Wayne Chambers
April 29, 1931 - December 13, 2020
Robert Wayne Chambers, 89, of Fishersville, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at The Retreat, Fishersville.
Born April 29, 1931 in Parker, Pa., he was a son of the late Daniel L. and Eleanor M. (Bell) Chambers.
Robert was a member of Hermitage Presbyterian Church. Prior to retirement, he worked as an airline mechanic for over 35 years, retiring from TWA. He was a United States Army veteran having served his country honorably during the Korean War and rising to the rank of SP3. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League of American and Experimental Aircraft Association. Robert enjoyed all things aviation, hunting, fishing, gardening and playing the violin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Chambers; brothers, Ed, Paul, Roy and John; and sisters, Twilla and Sarah.
Survivors include his wife, Althea Louella (Phillips) Chambers; two sons, Mark Chambers and wife, Tammy of Stuarts Draft and Russell Chambers and wife, Barbara of Frederick, Md.; sister, Ruth Kuro of Ledyard, Conn.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. Due to COVID-19, all who plan to attend will be required to wear a facemask and we ask you limit your visit to 5 to 10 minutes due to the limit of 10 people gathering at one time. A private funeral service will follow with burial in Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Legacy Hospice at CHA Foundation, 500 Faulconer Dr., Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 16, 2020.