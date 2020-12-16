My heart is broken, my dear old man, but I know you don’t want me to cry. Sorry to disappoint you—but I will try to keep it to a minimum. There are so many memories to make me smile, and I cherish all of the years we shared so many conversations in person, on the phone, and through email. I will miss them more than you could ever know.



Now you can watch all of the air shows from a different vantage point. You could always tell what kind of plane it was by its sound.



I wonder what the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn looked to like to you, and wish we could talk about it.



I know you missed having things to do to be busy and socialize, like operating, and thoroughly cleaning, the popcorn machine at the Isles. I imagine you have already offered to give St. Peter a break at the pearly gates.



My thoughts and prayers are with Lou, Mark and Tammy, Russell and Barb, and the whole family who meant so much to you.



Rest in peace.







Lisa Zangla December 25, 2020