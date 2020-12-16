Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Wayne Chambers
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Robert Wayne Chambers

April 29, 1931 - December 13, 2020

Robert Wayne Chambers, 89, of Fishersville, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at The Retreat, Fishersville.

Born April 29, 1931 in Parker, Pa., he was a son of the late Daniel L. and Eleanor M. (Bell) Chambers.

Robert was a member of Hermitage Presbyterian Church. Prior to retirement, he worked as an airline mechanic for over 35 years, retiring from TWA. He was a United States Army veteran having served his country honorably during the Korean War and rising to the rank of SP3. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League of American and Experimental Aircraft Association. Robert enjoyed all things aviation, hunting, fishing, gardening and playing the violin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Chambers; brothers, Ed, Paul, Roy and John; and sisters, Twilla and Sarah.

Survivors include his wife, Althea Louella (Phillips) Chambers; two sons, Mark Chambers and wife, Tammy of Stuarts Draft and Russell Chambers and wife, Barbara of Frederick, Md.; sister, Ruth Kuro of Ledyard, Conn.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. Due to COVID-19, all who plan to attend will be required to wear a facemask and we ask you limit your visit to 5 to 10 minutes due to the limit of 10 people gathering at one time. A private funeral service will follow with burial in Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Legacy Hospice at CHA Foundation, 500 Faulconer Dr., Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My heart is broken, my dear old man, but I know you don’t want me to cry. Sorry to disappoint you—but I will try to keep it to a minimum. There are so many memories to make me smile, and I cherish all of the years we shared so many conversations in person, on the phone, and through email. I will miss them more than you could ever know.

Now you can watch all of the air shows from a different vantage point. You could always tell what kind of plane it was by its sound.

I wonder what the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn looked to like to you, and wish we could talk about it.

I know you missed having things to do to be busy and socialize, like operating, and thoroughly cleaning, the popcorn machine at the Isles. I imagine you have already offered to give St. Peter a break at the pearly gates.

My thoughts and prayers are with Lou, Mark and Tammy, Russell and Barb, and the whole family who meant so much to you.

Rest in peace.


Lisa Zangla
December 25, 2020
We will miss Uncle Bob, and his gift of gab with the ladies. Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Jim& Virginia Chambers
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results