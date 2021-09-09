Menu
Robert Lee Conner
August 30, 2021

Robert Lee Conner, 73, of Bumpass, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Lois Conner of Waynesboro, Va.; his oldest son, Christopher Conner of Staunton, Va.; his oldest brother, David Conner of Lynchburg, Va. and a brother-in-law, Donald Sayers of New Bethlehem, Pa. "Bobby" was a machinist with GE Fanuc in Charlottesville, Va. retiring in 2009. He was a member of Greenville United Methodist Church, Greenville, Va.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Virginia Lee Conner; a son, Cory (Catherine) Conner of Staunton, Va.; a brother, Donald (Kim) Conner of Las Cruces, N.M.; sisters, Anna Calvert of Charlo, Mont. and Kay Roetto of Waynesboro, Va. He has three beautiful granddaughters, Amy, Abigail, and Madison Conner. Bobby was dearly loved by his sisters-in-law; Sandra (Fred) Lee of North East, Pa.; Ramona (Dennis) Stroup of Mayport, Pa.; and Wendy Risinger of Grand Prairie, Texas. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Bobby enjoyed Nascar, bowling, hiking, fishing, mowing the lawn, and driving his Mustang GT Convertible. Bobby was an avid fan of college football and basketball rarely missing UVA and Virginia Tech games. He could "fix" just about anything. Bobby and Virginia enjoyed going on cruises, special vacations, day trips, afternoon movie matinees, driving to Williamsburg for dinner, and loved retirement. Bobby loved spending time in the mountains of Virginia.

A memorial service will be held on a future date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Bobby's name to Greenville United Methodist Church, 126 Main Street (PO Box 250), Greenville, VA 24440.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 9, 2021.
Bobby and I graduated in 1966 from Waynesboro High School and both worked at GE in Waynesboro. He was a good man. Lost touch with him when he moved to Bumpass. Condolences to his family.
Pam Craig
Friend
September 10, 2021
