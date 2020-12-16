Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lynn "Bobby" McCoy
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Robert "Bobby" Lynn McCoy

Robert "Bobby" Lynn McCoy, 72, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020.

He was the son of the late Richard Edward and Betty Virginia (Stafford) McCoy.

Bobby served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Greenwood Construction.

He enjoyed hunting, racing and his dogs Little Man and Kiley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his K-9 companion, Leroy.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn (Wright) McCoy; son, Chad McCoy of Waynesboro; brother, Richard "Dick" McCoy Jr. and wife, Janet of Harrisonburg; sister, Debra Cason and husband, Alan of Bridgewater; granddaughter, Whitney McCoy, as well as a number of special nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Allen George officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local SPCA.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions there will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Augusta Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.