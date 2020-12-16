Robert "Bobby" Lynn McCoy
Robert "Bobby" Lynn McCoy, 72, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020.
He was the son of the late Richard Edward and Betty Virginia (Stafford) McCoy.
Bobby served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Greenwood Construction.
He enjoyed hunting, racing and his dogs Little Man and Kiley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his K-9 companion, Leroy.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn (Wright) McCoy; son, Chad McCoy of Waynesboro; brother, Richard "Dick" McCoy Jr. and wife, Janet of Harrisonburg; sister, Debra Cason and husband, Alan of Bridgewater; granddaughter, Whitney McCoy, as well as a number of special nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Allen George officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local SPCA.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions there will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 16, 2020.