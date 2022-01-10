Robert Michael Meek Jr.
September 25, 1959 - January 8, 2022
Robert "Michael" Meek, Jr. of Waynesboro, born on September 25, 1959, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the age of 62, after a long battle with cancer and graft versus host disease.
Michael is the son of Robert "R.M." Meek and the late Margaret Desire (Boggs) Meek.
Michael was a machine programmer/operator by trade. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Michael especially enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren hunting, spending time with his family, and hosting get-togethers. His family was his world and he would do anything for them. "Michael will always be remembered for his giving soul and his love for life."
In addition to his mother, Michael was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles L. and James "Jim" E. Meek.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sheila (Sims) Meek; his children, Bridgette Aliehs (Eric Taylor) and Dustin Tyler Meek (Kristen Fortune); sisters, Vickie Lam (Donnie) and Amerylis Roberts (Scott); grandchildren, Corey A. Carroll, Leia T. and Teagan A. Palmer, along with a large extended family and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Gary Osteen.
Michael will be cremated and his ashes will be buried in Augusta Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers or to make memorial gifts, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, Attn: Development Office, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911 or online at www.hopva.org/donate-online-now
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Ballen and her staff at the Emily Couric Cancer Center and the staff and nurses in the Stem Cell Transplant Unit at UVA.
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 10, 2022.