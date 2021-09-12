Robert E. Mongold
August 24, 1935 - September 9, 2021
STAUNTON
Robert Edward "Bob" Mongold, 86, formerly of Churchville and Springhill Road, Staunton, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Brookdale Staunton.
Born August 24, 1935 in Staunton, he was a son of the late Charles William and Rebecca Grace (Pennington) Mongold.
Bob graduated from Churchville High School in 1951 and attended Dunsmore Business School prior to serving our nation in the U.S. Army. After his military service, Bob attended Bridgewater College, graduating with a degree in accounting. While at Bridgewater College, he met Jane Doris Kosmecki; they were united in marriage on July 22, 1961 in her hometown of Norwalk, Conn.
Bob was employed as a field auditor for the Internal Revenue Service for 30 years, and also enjoyed various ventures at home, including gardening, farming and birdwatching. He was a member of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder and participated in the choir. An Eagle Scout himself, Bob was also a scout leader while his sons were growing up.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Jane Doris (Kosmecki) Mongold; a son, Gary Edward Mongold; two sisters, Mary Louise Armstrong and Rebecca Cline; and two brothers, Charles William "Bill" Mongold Jr. and Clarence Raymond Mongold. Surviving are two children, Brian Andrew Mongold and wife, Kara of Waynesboro, and Nancy Anne Kelley and husband, Timothy of Staunton; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Mongold of Harrisonburg; a sister, Eugenia Bowers of Churchville; five grandchildren, Karl Phillip Mongold and wife, Anna, Sarah Kristin Mongold, Garrett Andrew Mongold, Meghan Ashley Wright and Ella Rose Mongold; one great-granddaughter, Harper Kate Mongold; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Bill Reinhold. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and grandsons. Although Bob's immediate family will not be present, they welcome extended family and friends to pay their respects from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Monday in Bear Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley St., Staunton, VA 24401; Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, 28 Old Stone Church Ln., Fort Defiance, VA 24437; or to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
