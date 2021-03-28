Robert Lee Rouse
October 28, 1945 - March 24, 2021
Robert Lee Rouse, a son of the late Laurence and Elizabeth Terry Rouse, was born in Glens Falls, N.Y., on October 28, 1945, and passed away at home in Waynesboro, Va., on March 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob graduated from Argyle High School in 1963 and later in life received his Associates degree in Industrial Technology from Empire State College.
He was an Army and Naval Reservist.
After working 26 years with GE in Fort Edward, he was recruited by Neuman USA as Vice President of Operations. Eventually pursuing his lifelong dream of owning his own business, Bob opened Clark Manufacturing. Bob was an Eagle Scout, a former president of J.A. Barkley Hose Co., and was chosen Elk of the Year for BPOE Lodge 2680. He also served on the YMCA Board of Directors.
Bob is survived by his loving children, Ronda Cunningham, Laurence Rouse, and Laura Blow; his sisters, Martha Driscoll and Mary Rouse; and brother, Peter Rouse. He was a loving grandfather of eight and one great-granddaughter. He was also survived by the mother of his children, Carol Rouse. Also surviving are a former wife, Patricia Rouse and her children, Brian Almy and Jennifer Hall and their children. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl and a brother, Larry.
Graveside services will be held at a future date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, N.Y.
All his life Bob was a big supporter of children. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations directly to the Waynesboro YMCA, 648 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980, the Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, 302 E. Main St., Waynesboro, VA 22980, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 540-949-8383.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 28, 2021.