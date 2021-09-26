Robert Louis Villiott
Robert Louis Villiott, 93, of Waynesboro, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, with his sons at his side.
Robert was born in Youngstown, Ohio, February 15, 1928. The middle of three children of Bert and Mary Villiott. Robert was a graduate of East High School of Youngstown Ohio. While at East High School Robert participated on the Varsity Football, Tennis and Basketball Teams. In 2000, Robert was inducted into the East High Hall of Fame for Varsity basketball. Robert attended Waynesburg College and graduated from Youngstown College where he graduated with a Biology Degree in 1951. While at Waynesburg and Youngstown College he was a member of the Varsity Basketball Teams.
Robert's professional career began at Continental Baking Company in Youngstown Ohio, where he met his future wife, Betty Peterson and married in 1954. In the early 60's he moved to Ohio State Department of Health where he wrote the state manual of Public Health. In 1965, Robert worked with Huff Bakeries in Cleveland as Sanitation Manager, while in Cleveland Bob took up Scuba Diving in his leisure time. In 1969, he relocated to work with Morton Frozen foods located in Crozet Virginia and moved his family to Waynesboro. Bob retired in 1999.
After retiring Bob and Betty spent the winters in Ft. Myers, Florida, and he took up shuffleboard and won city-wide tournaments. While in retirement Robert enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family, friends and his two grandchildren Matt and Catherine.
Robert is survived by his sons, David Villiott of Waynesboro, and Philip Villiott of Midlothian; his daughter-in-law, Donna Villiott; and his grandchildren, Matthew Villiott and Catherine Villiott of Midlothian.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Marie Villiott; his father, Bert Villiott and his mother, Mary Villiott, both of Youngstown, Ohiol his brother, Bert Villiott Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona; and his sister, Marylou D'Amato of New Buffalo, Michigan.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Hospice of the Shenandoah and nursing staff of Regency Senior Living of Fishersville for their care and concern and Father Rollo Castillo for his prayers and assistance at this time.
A funeral mass will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Waynesboro, Va., 11 a.m. October 1, 2021. Visitation will precede the mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church building fund, 301 Sheppard Court, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
McDow Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www, mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 26, 2021.