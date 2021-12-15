Robert Brandon Walker Sr.
September 14, 1951 - December 4, 2021
Robert Brandon Walker Sr. 70, of Edgewater, Fla., and long-time resident of the Shenandoah Valley kept his appointment with Jesus on Saturday, December 4, 2021, after embracing cancer he lived each day to its fullest. He never faltered, and remained joyful even in the toughest of times, through his relationship with Christ, his cancer journey was guided by "His Will, His Way, My Faith". He was a light to many in their darkest of times, and never missed an opportunity to inspire people with his faith and positive attitude. His closest friends were family, his laughter was contagious, he enjoyed good food and conversation, loved to entertain, rejoiced in the happiness of those around him and had a lifelong passion for playing guitar. His faith guided him to encourage and help others with his advice, generosity, kindness, and sharing of his personal testimony.
He was born in Springfield, Mass. on September 14, 1951, son of Dorothy Mae (Hackett) Capaccio, of Edgewater, Fla., and the late William Paul Walker. Graduate of Westfield H.S. in 1969 and served with the U.S. Marine Corps with duty in Vietnam. Bob established RB Walker & Company in 1981 as an owner operator and was no stranger to the struggles within the industry before using his success as an original "Beerhauler" to encourage and provide opportunity to others and reveled in their achievements.
Bob is survived by his children, daughter, Kristie Dober and husband, Eric, son, Robert "Bobby" Walker Jr., and wife, Lauren, daughter, Tricia Garrison and husband, Jamie, son, Brandon Walker and wife, Alannah, and daughter, Korie Walker; as well as the mother of his children, Venerie Walker. Bob is also survived by his sister, Judy Bolduc and husband, Richard; brothers, Billy Paul Walker, Bruce Walker and wife, Cyndi, Nick Capaccio, and Tom Capaccio; brother-in-law, Bill Oleksak, and sister-in-law, Linda Walker. Grandchildren, Jacob Moore, Rylan Dober, Joshua Garrison, Luke Garrison, Piper Garrison, Mason Hizer, Madelynn Hizer, Marlo Hizer, Jude Walker, and Baby Girl Walker. He was also loved and cherished by his many nieces and nephews, spouses and children.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Joshua Brandon Walker; granddaughter, Rylee Garrison; sister, Patricia Oleksak; and brother, Scott Walker.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service with military honors will begin at 1 p.m. in the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes and will be live streamed from the obituary page on the website.
In his own words he said "I have lived my whole life -looking forward to eternity, I don't want to miss my appointment to meet Jesus. I lived a good life, I have no regrets."
