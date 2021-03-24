Robin Elizabeth Powell



Robin Elizabeth Powell, 60, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at her home.



She was born on August 23, 1960 in Harrisonburg, Virginia to Paul Edward Armentrout and the late Grace Elizabeth Armentrout.



Robin is survived by her husband, David Lyle Powell, and a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Thompson, and husband, Zachary. She is also survived by her father, Paul Edward Armentrout; and three brothers, Kent Edward Armentrout and wife, Melinda; Kerry Dane Armentrout and wife, Sharon; and Terry Lane Armentrout and wife, Karen. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Robin was a graduate of Broadway High School class of 1978. She studied at Blue Ridge Community College prior to receiving her bachelor's degree from Ferrum College. After several years of mission work in Mexico through the United Methodist Church she received a master's degree from Eastern Mennonite University. On April 6, 1991 she married David Lyle Powell who survives. Robin was employed as a teacher and at various churches as a church program director.



Pastor Don Gibson will conduct a funeral service on Thursday March 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Basic United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, Va. The casket will be open prior to the start of the funeral service. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required. Following the funeral a graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at the Fellowship Community Cemetery, 680 Fellowship Road, Harrisonburg, Va.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Basic United Methodist Church, 489 N. Winchester Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22908.



McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 24, 2021.