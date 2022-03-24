Menu
Rodgers Austin Cash Jr.
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 25 2022
11:00a.m.
Hebron Baptist Church
Rodgers Austin Cash Jr.

Rodgers Austin Cash Jr. "Buck", born on December 16, 1968 to Roger and Pauline Cash of Afton, left us on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was a carpenter/farmer by trade. Survived by his parents of Afton; sister, Debbie Cash Bissi and John of Falls Church; daughters, Hannah P. Cash and companion, Timmy Tomlin of Afton and Leah A. Cash of Vancouver, Wash.; two stepdaughters, Christen and Mareena that he loved very much.

To all who knew him knew he was a troubled man. He was a loving father, son, and brother. He had a love of nature, God's critters, and was a gentle, learning man. Brother Michael Cash and sister Melissa Cash of Afton. He will be thought of and missed daily and never forgotten.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church in Afton officiated by pastor Billy Coffey on Friday, March 25, 2022. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
