Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Lee Keener Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Roger Lee Keener Sr.

Roger Lee Keener Sr. departed this world to be with our heavenly father on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born in West Virginia in 1948.

He joined the Navy out of high school where he met and married Nancy L. (Cason) Keener, who still survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Sandra Keener (Steve), Sherrie Perry (Doug), Roger Keener Jr. and Brandi Phillips (Michael); eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Roxie Richardson (Jim) and Peggy Richardson.

He was predeceased by his parents, Woodrow and Mary Keener, and two angel grandchildren.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cindy Warlitner
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results