Roger Lee Keener Sr.
Roger Lee Keener Sr. departed this world to be with our heavenly father on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born in West Virginia in 1948.
He joined the Navy out of high school where he met and married Nancy L. (Cason) Keener, who still survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Sandra Keener (Steve), Sherrie Perry (Doug), Roger Keener Jr. and Brandi Phillips (Michael); eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Roxie Richardson (Jim) and Peggy Richardson.
He was predeceased by his parents, Woodrow and Mary Keener, and two angel grandchildren.
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 9, 2021.