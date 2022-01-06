Ronald "Butch" E. Galvin
March 7, 1940 - January 1, 2022
Ronald "Butch" Eugene Galvin, 81, husband of Lelia (Lightner) Galvin, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 7, 1940, in Uniontown, Pa., a son of the late Thomas Galvin Sr. and Josephine (Dennis) Galvin. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Ann (Meosky) Galvin.
Butch served in the United States Navy as a Petty Officer 2nd Class, on the U.S.S. Kearsarge CVS-33. During his service the U.S.S. Kearsarge was involved in the recovery of the Faith 7 Mercury Capsule Recovery.
He retired from the C & P Telephone Co. with over 30 years of service as a cable splicer and lineman.
Butch greatly enjoyed sharing his God-given voice on many occasions. He was a long-standing choir member at Grace Presbyterian Church, Loch Willow Presbyterian Church, and Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church. He worked on buildings and grounds and served on various other church committees.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Eric Todd Galvin and wife, Sheighla Friel, and Jennifer Lynn Galvin and husband, Chris Robinson; a brother, Gilbert Ray Galvin; and two grandchildren, Travis Mathew and Taylor Brook.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church by the Reverend James Smith. The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the residence. Masks are requested to be worn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Churchville Fire Department, 3829 Churchville Ave., Churchville, VA 24421, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. BOX 937, Verona, VA 24482-0937, or to Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church, 372 Kyles Mill Rd., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 6, 2022.