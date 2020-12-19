Ronald Lee Leitch Sr.
July 28, 1941 - December 16, 2020
Ronald Lee Leitch Sr., 79, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Augusta Health.
He was a dedicated Pressman to the printing industry for over 40 years in Richmond, Virginia. He was a member of Bonnie Brae Church of Christ, Richmond, Va. and West Waynesboro Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank D. Leitch and N. Louise Leitch; his wife, the love of his life, Marvine Leitch; daughter, Marla J. Leitch and grandson, Ronald Lee Leitch III.
Survivors include his siblings, Joyce Hall, Jerry Leitch and special friend, Linda Parr, Mike Leitch and wife, Mary; five nephews and two nieces; his son, Ronald Lee Leitch Jr.; his daughter, Stacey Soudjian and husband, David; his three granddaughters, Dorian Soudjian, Kelly Leitch and Shannon Wenger and her husband, Derek; two great-grandsons, Hudson and Brady Wenger; and a very special companion, Elsie Crawford.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, 420 Rosser Ave., Waynesboro, conducted by Pastor Chad Grondin. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery for the service. Covid-19 guidelines requiring mask and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Bonnie Brae Church of Christ or West Waynesboro Church of Christ.
The family would like to express appreciation to the amazing 2nd floor doctors, nurses and staff at Augusta Health.
Family and friends may share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 19, 2020.