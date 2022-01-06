Ronald Everett "Ron" Parker
Ronald Everett "Ron" Parker, 57, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Ron was born in Vermont on July 21, 1964, a son of the late Gordon Charles Parker and Betty (Morton) Parker who survives.
In addition to his mother he is survived by two brothers, James Parker and Brian Parker. He also leaves a number of cousins.
He was a member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ and was employed by Orchard Creek Golf Course in Waynesboro.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Bridge Christian Church, Goose Creek Road, Fishersville with Pastor Todd Brown officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 900 B Street, Waynesboro, Va. 22980 or Augusta Health Foundation % Shenandoah Hospice House, P.O. Box 1000 Fishersville, Va. 22939.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 6, 2022.