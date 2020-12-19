Rosa Mae (Garrison) Cline
April 16, 1933 - December 17, 2020
Rosa Mae (Garrison) Cline, 87, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her home.
Born on April 16, 1933, in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jimmy Garrison and Louise Elizabeth (Garrison) Via.
Rosa was a member of Mountain View Church of Christ in Staunton. She thoroughly enjoyed putting together picture puzzles, solving Sudoku puzzles, crocheting, and cross-stitch. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kirkley Wallace Cline on April 18, 2020.
Survivors include her four sons, Steven Cline of Waynesboro, David Cline of Waynesboro, Mark Cline and wife, Sherry, of Rockbridge Baths, Va., and Paul Cline and wife, Gina, of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Isaiah Cline of Nashville, Tenn., Jeremiah Cline of Nashville, Tenn., Isaac Cline of Waynesboro, Sunny Cline of Rockbridge Baths, Va., and Jenna Cline of Rockbridge Baths, Va.; great-granddaughter, Hailey Cline of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; two brothers, Lee Garrison and wife, Ethel, of Severn, Md., and Sid Garrison and wife, Janice, of Glen Burnie, Md.; sister, Van Carnes and husband, Jimmy, of Pikesville, Md.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 19, 2020.