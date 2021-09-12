Ruth Averill Smith
Ruth Averill Smith of Waynesboro, Virginia, died early Saturday morning, April 17, 2021. She was born in 1930 in Bangor, Maine, where she grew up, the daughter of Robert W. and Venia Elizabeth Keene Averill. She was a graduate of Westbrook Junior College in Portland, Maine and of Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "Ruthie" was pinned to her high school sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Smith during his years at the University of Maine Orono and was his Sweetheart of Sigma Xi. Her love of children led her to teach kindergarten in Bangor, where she and Dick were married at the Hammond Street Congregational Church and lived until starting a family. In the years to come, Ruth was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother of three. Dick's career led them to ten states, and she filled their homes with life, love, beauty, and compassion.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard Russell Smith of Waynesboro, and her sister, Dr. Sona A. Wyman of Hopkinton, Mass.; her daughters, Nancy and husband Tony Houff of Blacksburg, Va., and Pamela and husband Peter Eshelman of Elkins Park, Pa.; and her son, Richard R. Smith Jr. and wife, Tina (Holloway) Smith of Raleigh, N.C. Ruth has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth (Houff) Hurt and husband Rafael Hurt and their children, Sophia, Benjamin and Ryan of Roanoke, Va.; Dr. David Jordan Houff and his son, David Jr. of Wauwatosa, Wis.; Eric Michael Houff of Blacksburg, Va.; Stephanie Marie (Smith) McLellan and husband SGT Ryan Paul McLellan Jr. of Zebulon, N.C.; and R. Russell "Russ" Smith III and wife, Anne (Woodard) Smith of Boston, Mass.
Ruth was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a direct descendant of Frances Deighton Williiams for whom the Bangor Brewer (Maine) NSDAR is named. She was a member of the Mayflower Descendants in the State of Maine and a member of the Magna Charta Society. Memories or condolences may be sent to Ruth's family by coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published by The News Virginian from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2021.