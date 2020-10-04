Samuel Conway Henderson
February 13, 1964 - October 1, 2020
Samuel Conway Henderson, 56, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Born on February 13, 1964, in Waynesboro, he was the son of Charles Preston Henderson Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Barker) Henderson. On November 6, 1993, he married the former Kimberly Dawn Davis, and they shared a blessed marriage of 26 years.
Sam was a member of Valley Covenant Church. He was currently employed by Segra (formerly Lumos) where he worked in maintenance for 23 years. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children, especially watching them play sports and going fishing. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie Henderson and Charles Preston Henderson Jr.
In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his two children, Nathan Henderson and girlfriend, Sierra, of Waynesboro and Jeremy Henderson and girlfriend, Kaeli, of Stuarts Draft; brother, Darrell Henderson and wife, Cindy, of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
The family will specify a time they will receive guests at their home through an online social media post.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Valley Covenant Church, 2910 W. Main St., Suite A, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.