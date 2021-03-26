Samuel Lee Holloway
April 13, 1968 - March 20, 2021
Samuel Lee Holloway, 52, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Holloway was born on April 13, 1968, a son of Samuel Holloway and Linda Sue (Seabolt) Allen.
He was employed by Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his stepfather, Wayne Allen Sr.; brother, Wayne Allen Jr.; and two sisters, Monica Brunty and Daneen Allen. He also leaves an uncle, Jimmy Holloway.
There will be no viewing or visitation.A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 26, 2021.