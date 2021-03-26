Menu
Samuel Lee Holloway
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Samuel Lee Holloway

April 13, 1968 - March 20, 2021

Samuel Lee Holloway, 52, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Holloway was born on April 13, 1968, a son of Samuel Holloway and Linda Sue (Seabolt) Allen.

He was employed by Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his stepfather, Wayne Allen Sr.; brother, Wayne Allen Jr.; and two sisters, Monica Brunty and Daneen Allen. He also leaves an uncle, Jimmy Holloway.

There will be no viewing or visitation.A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 26, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
