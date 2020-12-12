Sandra "Sandy" Taylor
April 7, 1943 - December 11, 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Sue Taylor, 77, widow of George Griffith Taylor, passed away on Friday morning, December 11, 2020, at Brightview Assisted Living in Staunton. Despite being bedridden for the last 18 months, she enjoyed life to the fullest and her passing will leave more than a few empty hearts.
Sandy was born on April 7, 1943, in Connellsville, Pa. She was reared at Mills Home, an orphanage in Thomasville, N.C., associated with the Baptist Children's Homes of that state. It was an experience that she cherished. The Reverend and Mrs. John Tullock adopted her when she was a teenager.
She graduated from Isaac Litton High School in Nashville and went on to earn a medical secretarial certification at the University of Tennessee, and obtain business communications training from Nashville State Technical Institute. She also earned advanced certification in modeling and leadership training.
She spent much of her career working in marketing, public relations, and journalism, including with the Autistic Children of Tennessee, and several crisis intervention and suicide prevention organizations. She was a staff writer, columnist, and photographer for the Hendersonville Star News in Tennessee. She also spent time working in Australia. Her last years in Nashville were spent working in public relations for Bank of America.
Sandy was an accomplished calligrapher as well as a collector of art and antiques. She had a particular passion for Asian art. She loved travel and gardening, and enjoyed cooking. The cooking and golf channels were among her favorites.
Staunton became her adopted home when she and her husband, George moved back to his hometown and settled on Sherwood Avenue where his grandparents and mother had once lived. At 321 Sherwood Avenue, Sandy and George enjoyed the ambience of that historic neighborhood, particularly the annual Sherwood Halloween extravaganza. Sandy was known to have spent many hours planning and decorating for that holiday.
Sandy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George, whom she married in 1987. Her stepson Griff Taylor also preceded her in death.
Left to remember her are her stepdaughter, Susan Bradford and her husband, Gary Dale, of Hermitage, Tenn.; step-grandson, Jason Pilote of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; step-granddaughter, Laura Dorris of Lebanon, Tenn.; niece and nephew and caregivers, Nancy and Randy Sorrells of Greenville, Va.; niece, Martha Walker of Huntsville, Ala.; nephew, Andrew Taylor of Nebo, N.C.; and friend, Patrick Bahan of Nashville. She also had a special place in her heart for her canine "great niece" Pippa and "great nephew" Tyree.
Sandy's remains will be cremated and a private life celebration will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their special care of Sandy during the last year of her life, especially caregivers Pam, Rachel, and Danie, as well as Dr. Turner.
Those wishing to honor the memory of Sandy Taylor may contribute to one of her favorite organizations, the Augusta County Historical Society (P.O. Box 686, Staunton, VA 24402 or www.augustacountyhs.org
).
Family and friends may share their condolences and sign a guest book at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 12, 2020.