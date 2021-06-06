Menu
Sara Hays Bateman
Sara Hays Bateman

Sara Hays Bateman, 76, left this life peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Lakewood Retirement Community in Henrico, Va. Sara was an educator her entire life, working more than 30 years in Waynesboro Public Schools, where she developed and implemented Waynesboro's elementary school counseling program among numerous other roles. Sara was a lifelong Baptist and shared her talents, faith and love for God in several different churches including First Baptist Waynesboro, where she served on the staff for several years after she retired as an elementary school counselor.

Sara was a 19 year brain cancer survivor who bravely battled the long term side effects of her treatment. She donated her brain to the University of Virginia Cancer Research Center and after cremation will be buried at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Steeles Tavern, Va.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl William Hays and Elizabeth Austin Hays. She will lovingly be remembered by her husband, William L. Bateman of Henrico, her sons Mark L. Fitzgerald (Kari) of Clover, S.C., Adam W. Bateman (Kristen) of Glen Allen and John C. Bateman (Melissa) of Chesterfield. "MeMe" will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Dash, Story, Jack, Caroline, Noah and Luke, and by her many cousins in the Austin and Hays families.

The family would like to thank her many caregivers at Lakewood for their loving care during the past five years. A memorial service will be held at Second Baptist Church in Henrico on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to First Baptist Church, 301 S. Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Henrico, VA 23229.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Second Baptist Church
Henrico, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere sympathy to Bill and the rest of the family for their loss of Sara. Though we only met her once, through that meeting and Bill's caring email updates, we could see what a positive influence she was for those who knew her.
Gary and Connie Bell
June 8, 2021
Sara, you were one of the kindest, thoughtful & most caring persons that I've ever met. I thoroughly enjoyed working with you in the development of the Gifted Program so many years ago. You always were so happy & ready to help.
Arthur Hullett
Work
June 8, 2021
