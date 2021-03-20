Sara Sue (Runion) Wease



Sara Sue Runion Wease, 79, of Fishersville, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, surrounded by family.



She was born on June 12, 1941, to the late Ivan D. ("Doc") and Myraveve Runion, Timberville, Va.



She was a graduate of Broadway High School and attended Madison College. In 1960, she married Mervin (Buddy) Armentrout Jr. They were married 19 years and spent most of their life together in Pennsylvania. They had two children, Kelly Armentrout (Wendy) of Royersford, Pa. and Natalie Rogers (Doug) of Birdsboro, Pa. Buddy passed away unexpectantly in December of 1979.



Sara's first job was with Bauch & Lomb Sara was employed by the Spring-Ford School District for most of her working career and a former member of First United Church of Christ in Spring City.



In 1987, Sara married Lynn Wease and moved to Virginia. They were married for 33 years. In addition to Kelly and Natalie, she is survived by her two stepchildren, Lynn "Chip" Wease II and wife, Kim, Fishersville, Va., and Amy Elizabeth Wease, Alexandria, Va.



Sara served as the hostess at Lynn's Steak and Pancake House for 20 years, receiving everyone with her warm and friendly smile. She was loved by everyone and never met a stranger. Sara was a member of Fishersville United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Noland Heights Garden Club and the Waynesboro/Augusta Women's Club. For many years she and Lynn hosted the Sunday picnic at their home for their high school class reunions. Sara enjoyed entertaining and loved people. Her grandchildren were a highlight of her life. She enjoyed camping, dancing, the beach, and spent many summers traveling around the country with Lynn as he coached the local little league baseball team. Sara was quite the world traveler and spent many trips abroad with her sisters and her daughter.



In addition to her children and stepchildren, she is survived by her sister, Karen Starliper, Martinsburg, W.Va.; three grandsons, Matthew Armentrout (Katlyn) of Orwigsburg, Pa., Brad Armentrout (Sarah) of St. Peters Village, Pa., and Nicholas Armentrout (Robert), of Waterford, Michigan; three step-grandchildren Tyler, Ava, and Vivien Wease, all of Fishersville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Winter Armentrout and Reagan Armentrout. Sara is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Alice VanLeuvan.



Lynn would like to thank the following for their help, Mickie Toman, Amber Long, Hospice and the Augusta Medical Center and all the people who helped take care of Sara over the last five years. A special thank you to my son, Chip, my stepdaughter, Natalie, and my sister-in-law, Karen for their continued support.



Graveside services scheduled for Monday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's County Line United Church of Christ, 107 Short Lane, Timberville, VA 22853. Pastor Peter Choi of the Fishersville United Methodist Church and Lively of County Line Church will officiate. Covid precautions will be observed, with social distancing and masks required.



Arrangements were made by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.



Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 20, 2021.