Shelby Wood Brown
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Shelby Wood Brown

January 11, 1941 - March 26, 2022

Shelby W. Brown of Waynesboro, went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday March 26, 2022.

She was born on January 11, 1941, to George Tyler and Gracie W. Wood.

Shelby was a devout Christian and an active member of Shenandoah Baptist Church. She was an avid shopper and mall enthusiast. Shelby retired from Barger Insurance and BB&T Insurance with 55 years of service,

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Brown; and brothers, Paul Keith Wood and George T. Wood, Jr.

Survived by son, Paul W. "Chip" Bell Jr.;and fiancée, Becky Hutchins; daughter, Dana Lin Broadway and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Meghan Sevier and husband, Steve, Emily Richards and husband, Trevor, and Blake Campbell and friend Chelsea Wiggins.; great-grandchildren, Mia, Calvin and Cy Sevier, and Roxie Richards; sister, Brenda W. Brown and husband Harry; and brother, Neil G. Wood and wife, Donna.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday April 2, 2022, at Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Paul LaPrevotte.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482, or the Summit Square Fellowship Fund, 501 Oak Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sponsored by McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro.
Within the last couple years or so Mrs Brown reached out to me and explained my mother had been her best friend and she shared wonderful memories with me and mailed several pictures of them as teenagers. I was very sad to hear of her passing but imagine she and my mother, Phyllis Palmer, are having a grand time once again. Godspeed
Cheryl Landram
Friend
March 29, 2022
