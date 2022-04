Shirley H. Fitzgerald



Shirley H. Fitzgerald passed away on December 23, 2021, at her residence.



She was born on May 3, 1934, to Ambrose and Evelyn Houseman. She was



preceded in death by her husband, Lester A. Fitzgerald, and a brother, Fred H. Housman.



Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Kidd; son, John Fitzgerald; and four grandchildren, Jeff Noble (Jennifer), Lee Kidd, Lesley Holsinger (Greg), and Angela Fitzgerald. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.



She retired from Augusta Memorial Park after 38 years.



A graveside service will be held Monday, January 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions made to Forest Chapel Church of The Brethren in Crimora, Va.



McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 29, 2021.