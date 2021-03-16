Shirley Coiner Gladwell



January 8, 1936 - March 13, 2021



Shirley Coiner Gladwell, 85, of Staunton, Va., departed this life peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Augusta Health Center in Fishersville, Va.



Shirley was born on January 8, 1936, to the late Ray W. Coiner and Helen Small Coiner. She enjoyed bluegrass music, working puzzle books, and Elvis. Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and "grandpets."



In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by William "Bill" Gladwell, the father of her children; sons, William (Phil) Gladwell and Ray (Mickey) Mitchell Gladwell; grandson, Mitchell Ray Gladwell; and sister, Peggy A. Davis.



She is survived by her children, Dianne (Jim) Whetzel, Doug (Lisa) Gladwell, and Kim Gladwell. Shirley is also survived by grandchildren, Stacey (Kevin) Campbell and Lucas Gladwell; great-grandchildren, Kelcie (Dustin) Fisher and Kenzie Campbell; as well as stepgrandchildren, Kate, Sidney, Makayla, and Holland.



In addition, Shirley is survived by brother, Richard (Marion) Coiner; sisters, Nancy Beverage, Gloria Bost, and Beverly (Linden) Walters, as well as a host of cousins and nieces and nephews.



The family sends out a heartfelt "Thank You!" to Beverly and Linden Walters for their dedication to Shirley's care throughout the years.



Per her wishes, Shirley's body was donated to Virginia State Anatomical Program. There will be no formal service. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 16, 2021.