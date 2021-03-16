Shirley Coiner Gladwell, 85, of Staunton, Va., departed this life peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Augusta Health Center in Fishersville, Va.
Shirley was born on January 8, 1936, to the late Ray W. Coiner and Helen Small Coiner. She enjoyed bluegrass music, working puzzle books, and Elvis. Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and "grandpets."
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by William "Bill" Gladwell, the father of her children; sons, William (Phil) Gladwell and Ray (Mickey) Mitchell Gladwell; grandson, Mitchell Ray Gladwell; and sister, Peggy A. Davis.
She is survived by her children, Dianne (Jim) Whetzel, Doug (Lisa) Gladwell, and Kim Gladwell. Shirley is also survived by grandchildren, Stacey (Kevin) Campbell and Lucas Gladwell; great-grandchildren, Kelcie (Dustin) Fisher and Kenzie Campbell; as well as stepgrandchildren, Kate, Sidney, Makayla, and Holland.
In addition, Shirley is survived by brother, Richard (Marion) Coiner; sisters, Nancy Beverage, Gloria Bost, and Beverly (Linden) Walters, as well as a host of cousins and nieces and nephews.
The family sends out a heartfelt "Thank You!" to Beverly and Linden Walters for their dedication to Shirley's care throughout the years.
Per her wishes, Shirley's body was donated to Virginia State Anatomical Program. There will be no formal service. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Shirley was a very loving and special lady. She was a special friend. My sympathies go out to the family and may you find comfort in all the special memories.
Alice Lewis
March 17, 2021
Doug and Family...I am sorry to hear of your Mother s passing. Sending Prayers, love, and hugs...
Lisa S Simmons
March 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Shirley's family. Shirley and I rode together when she and I worked at Marshall's in Bridgewater. We had some good times and some good laughs. She and I would talk about our families. She really loved all of you especially the grandchildren. She will be missed.