Sidney "Dirty Lirty" M. Diggs Sr.
Sidney "Dirty Lirty" McKinley Diggs Sr., 81, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center in Fishersville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at Union Baptist Church Avon in Afton, Virginia. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 21, 2022.