Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sidney M. "Dirty Lirty" Diggs Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 25 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Union Baptist Church Avon
Send Flowers
Sidney "Dirty Lirty" M. Diggs Sr.

Sidney "Dirty Lirty" McKinley Diggs Sr., 81, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center in Fishersville, Virginia.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at Union Baptist Church Avon in Afton, Virginia. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories online in the guest book at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home, (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.

Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
25
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Union Baptist Church Avon
Afton, VA
Apr
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Union Baptist Church Avon
Afton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.