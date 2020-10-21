Menu
Stephanie Lynn Estes
1980 - 2020
Stephanie Lynn (Baker) Estes

Stephanie Lynn (Baker) Estes, 39, of Crimora, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on December 3, 1980, daughter of the late Nathan Falt and Gwendolyn Jean (Cash) Baker, who still survives.

Stephanie was a member of Bridge Christian Church and was employed as a secretary with Westwood Elementary School.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Peggy Cash, and a special aunt, Darlene Sensabaugh.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Gary M. Estes Jr.; children, Garyett Estes, Brayden Estes, Mckinsey Estes, and Adalynn Estes; brothers, Michael Baker and his companion, Natasha Grogg, Steve Baker, and Timothy Baker; two special cousins, Chad Sensabaugh and Dana Propst; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bridge Christian Church with Pastor Todd Brown officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Bridge Christian Church
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
7:30p.m.
Bridge Christian Church
