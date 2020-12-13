Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephanie Elaine Wehry
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Stephanie Elaine Wehry

August 2, 1946 - December 4, 2020

Stephanie Elaine Wehry, 74, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born August 2, 1946 in Abingdon, Va., where she grew up and attended Emory and Henry College. While attending college, she met her husband Allen C. Wehry.

Stephanie was a Navy wife and a stay at home mom with her two children. As her children grew, she went back to work as a part time teacher and eventually back to school earning a Master of Education in Curriculum, a Master of Science in Mathematics, and a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology. She worked at the Florida Institute for Education as an Assistant Director for Research and Evaluation.

Stephanie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Allen; son, John Wehry; daughter, Heather (John) Baxter; grandchildren, Dianna, Johnathon, Isla; and great-grandson, Patrick. She was predeceased by her mother, Lillian; father, Eugene; and brother, Eroy. Stephanie was loving, witty and full of life.

A service will be held at the Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home. Due to COVID, attendance is restricted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stephanie's favorite charities, Shriner's Hospital for Children or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Please visit her Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.