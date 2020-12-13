Stephanie Elaine Wehry
August 2, 1946 - December 4, 2020
Stephanie Elaine Wehry, 74, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born August 2, 1946 in Abingdon, Va., where she grew up and attended Emory and Henry College. While attending college, she met her husband Allen C. Wehry.
Stephanie was a Navy wife and a stay at home mom with her two children. As her children grew, she went back to work as a part time teacher and eventually back to school earning a Master of Education in Curriculum, a Master of Science in Mathematics, and a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology. She worked at the Florida Institute for Education as an Assistant Director for Research and Evaluation.
Stephanie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Allen; son, John Wehry; daughter, Heather (John) Baxter; grandchildren, Dianna, Johnathon, Isla; and great-grandson, Patrick. She was predeceased by her mother, Lillian; father, Eugene; and brother, Eroy. Stephanie was loving, witty and full of life.
A service will be held at the Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home. Due to COVID, attendance is restricted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stephanie's favorite charities, Shriner's Hospital for Children
or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. Please visit her Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com
. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 13, 2020.