Stephen M. McCary
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Stephen M. McCary

February 25, 1963 - September 14, 2021

STAUNTON, Va.

Stephen Michael McCary, 58, died on September 14, 2021 at his home.

He was born on February 25, 1963 in Staunton to Jackie Louise Price and the late Earl Richard McCary Sr.

Stephen was the owner of a landscaping business.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Earl Richard McCary Jr.; his sister, Angelia Sumner and Wes; his sister, Diana Cutting and Richard; his nephews and nieces, Nicholas Farlow, Adam Farlow, Pearson Parks, and Priscilla Parks; and great-nephews and nieces, Skyler Farlow, Aleksander Farlow, Cyrus Park McQuillan, and Cora Parks McQuillan.

Memorials may be sent to Wounded Warriors or American Heart Association.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 18, 2021.
Henry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
American Heart Association
September 20, 2021
