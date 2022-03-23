Stevan D. Ratliff
Stevan Dwight Ratliff, 69, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on February 19, 1953, in Augusta County, Virginia, to the late Melvin and Bernice (Harris) Ratliff. He graduated from Wilson Memorial High School where he played football. He enjoyed playing the bass guitar and going to the racetrack watching drag racing. He retired after 15 years of service from E.I. Dupont and was a member of Steadfast Church of God in Christ in Lyndhurst, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by one daughter, La'sharia Smith; four sons, Steven Smith, Steven Patterson, Lewis Durrette, and Rasha "Rocky" Strother; two sisters, Joann Ratliff Bell and Maryann Ratliff Johnson and husband, Don; special friend, David Hearn; numerous grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Steadfast Church of God in Christ. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at the church cemetery. Masks are required. Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories online at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com
professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home, (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 23, 2022.