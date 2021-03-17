Stoner L. Drumheller



August 7, 1946 - March 13, 2021



Stoner L. Drumheller, 74 of Crimora, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Shenandoah House. He was born on August 7, 1946 to Roy and Anna Belle Drumheller. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Drumheller; a sister, Deanna Lawhorne; and a nephew, Justin Drumheller.



He is survived by his life partner, Terry Wimer; a brother, Paul Drumheller and his wife, Debbie; a sister, Nona Drumheller and life partner, Melissa Earley; daughters, Crystal Drumheller, Marsha Rodriguez and husband, Jose, Tulsa Rankin; a son, Dean Watson; grandchildren, Loghan Drumheller, Heather (Steven) Brown; great-grandchildren, Kyus and Keelah Brown; several nieces and nephews, a few close family friends, along with many beloved fur babies.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m., at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church located at 344 Maple Ave in Waynesboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Augusta Health Foundation for Shenandoah House or the Augusta County SPCA.



Published by The News Virginian from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.