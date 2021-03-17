Stoner L. Drumheller, 74 of Crimora, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Shenandoah House. He was born on August 7, 1946 to Roy and Anna Belle Drumheller. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Drumheller; a sister, Deanna Lawhorne; and a nephew, Justin Drumheller.
He is survived by his life partner, Terry Wimer; a brother, Paul Drumheller and his wife, Debbie; a sister, Nona Drumheller and life partner, Melissa Earley; daughters, Crystal Drumheller, Marsha Rodriguez and husband, Jose, Tulsa Rankin; a son, Dean Watson; grandchildren, Loghan Drumheller, Heather (Steven) Brown; great-grandchildren, Kyus and Keelah Brown; several nieces and nephews, a few close family friends, along with many beloved fur babies.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m., at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church located at 344 Maple Ave in Waynesboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Augusta Health Foundation for Shenandoah House or the Augusta County SPCA.
Published by The News Virginian from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
Stoney was known by many as a hard working honest man. My favorite time was listening to the many things he did and how things use to be. He loved his lottery and winning to pass the time away some days.. We talked about his dog and Terry his life partner, that he loved. He will be missed and Terry if you remember me, Tina, hugs and so very sorry for your loss.
Quentina Flores
March 20, 2021
Many years he would come in 3-B buying his lottery tickets and getting those chicken wings he loved he will be missed by many fly high Stoner your free from your pain
Drema Wood
March 19, 2021
Terry
I´m so sorry for your loss. Will miss seeing him at the office. He always made us laugh. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl reynolds
March 19, 2021
Terry and family-So sorry to hear of Stoner´s passing. He was a wonderful man! And he will be greatly missed. My thought and prayers are with you during this time!
Sidonia Albright
March 19, 2021
Paul, I am so sorry for your loss!! Stoner was a sweet man!!!!
Joyce D Keith
March 18, 2021
My Beautiful Brothers Spirit will always be with us!
Loyal, Loving, Kind, Gentle, Gracious, Hilarious, Simple, Talented, most of all (one of a kind) Rest Stoner! Love Always,
Nona
Nona Drumheller
March 18, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you family Stoner was a great man I sold him auto parts for many years RIP
Fred and Cindy Brown
March 17, 2021
TERRY YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS. STONER WAS A ONE OF A KIND A GREAT PERSON AND WILL BE MISSED.
CINDY VANFOSSEN GREGORY