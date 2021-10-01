Susan (Craun) Gray
June 20, 1946 - September 26, 2021
Susan (Craun) Gray, 75, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on June 20, 1946, in Harrisonburg, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Edward and Katheryn Bancraft (Wilberger) Craun. On May 28, 1972, she married Robert Williamson Gray, III. The two shared a blessed marriage of 49 years together.
Susan grew up on her family's farm in Moscow. She was a graduate of Fort Defiance High School. Susan attended Southern Seminary College, graduated from Bridgewater College, and later received her Master's Degree from the University of Virginia. She was employed by Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center for 48 faithful years where she taught Driver's Education to the disabled for 46 years. She was an advocate of driver and highway safety and was a member of the American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association. She was also a member of the Waynesboro, Staunton and Richmond Antique Automobile Clubs of America, the Vintage Motor Car Club of America and the Model T & Model A Ford Car Clubs. She greatly enjoyed touring the country with her husband attending antique car tours. Susan was a member of First Baptist Church, Waynesboro.
Survivors include her husband, Robert W. Gray, III of Waynesboro; son, Robert W. Gray IV and wife, Laurie, of Richmond; grandchildren, William and James Gray both of Richmond; sister, Joan Skeppstrom and husband, Al Owens of Norfolk, Va; brother, Edward Craun Jr. and wife, Betsy, of Mt. Solon, Va; four nephews, and a number of great nieces and nephews.
Following a private family burial, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, with Pastor Barrett Owen officiating. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center Foundation, P.O. Box 1500 W-191, Fishersville, VA 22939 or online at https://secure.squarespace.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=5e0a137213bb831c9c67bffd
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Published by The News Virginian from Oct. 1 to Oct. 13, 2021.