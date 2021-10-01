Menu
Susan Gray
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Fort Defiance High School
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Susan (Craun) Gray

June 20, 1946 - September 26, 2021

Susan (Craun) Gray, 75, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on June 20, 1946, in Harrisonburg, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Edward and Katheryn Bancraft (Wilberger) Craun. On May 28, 1972, she married Robert Williamson Gray, III. The two shared a blessed marriage of 49 years together.

Susan grew up on her family's farm in Moscow. She was a graduate of Fort Defiance High School. Susan attended Southern Seminary College, graduated from Bridgewater College, and later received her Master's Degree from the University of Virginia. She was employed by Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center for 48 faithful years where she taught Driver's Education to the disabled for 46 years. She was an advocate of driver and highway safety and was a member of the American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association. She was also a member of the Waynesboro, Staunton and Richmond Antique Automobile Clubs of America, the Vintage Motor Car Club of America and the Model T & Model A Ford Car Clubs. She greatly enjoyed touring the country with her husband attending antique car tours. Susan was a member of First Baptist Church, Waynesboro.

Survivors include her husband, Robert W. Gray, III of Waynesboro; son, Robert W. Gray IV and wife, Laurie, of Richmond; grandchildren, William and James Gray both of Richmond; sister, Joan Skeppstrom and husband, Al Owens of Norfolk, Va; brother, Edward Craun Jr. and wife, Betsy, of Mt. Solon, Va; four nephews, and a number of great nieces and nephews.

Following a private family burial, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, with Pastor Barrett Owen officiating. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center Foundation, P.O. Box 1500 W-191, Fishersville, VA 22939 or online at https://secure.squarespace.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=5e0a137213bb831c9c67bffd

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian from Oct. 1 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
301 S. Wayne Ave, Waynesboro, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robbie and family, I am sorry for your loss. I knew her as a member of the antique car clubs. My deepest sympathy to all of you.
Linda Diffee Dodd
October 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Robbie and family. May our loving God put his strong arms around each of you and give you the strength needed for the days ahead.
George and Jeanie Tunstall
Family
October 1, 2021
Prayers and condolences to Susan´s family. I had the pleasure of working with her at WWRC in the early `90´s.
Lynne Dixon
Work
October 1, 2021
