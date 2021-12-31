Susan Carroll Peyton
January 19, 1957 - December 20, 2021
Susan Carroll Foster Peyton died on Monday, December 20, 2021 in Fishersville, Virginia, of complications from metastatic breast cancer.
She was born on October 19, 1957, in Aiken, South Carolina.
When she was five years old, her family moved to Waynesboro. Throughout her life, she was active in the Girl Scouts. She achieved the highest rank awarded by the Girl Scouts. She graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1975. After high school, she attended Mary Washington College. She graduated from college in only three years, with a bachelor's degree in economics. After graduation, she moved to northern Virginia, and spent the next several years working for McLachlen National Bank.
In 1984, she married Doug Peyton. Later that year, they moved to Harrisonburg, Virginia. Several years later, they moved to Staunton. Susan worked for Jefferson National Bank and Dominion Bank before deciding to pursue her passion for community service full time. She worked first for Valley Program for Aging Services, and then worked for the Girl Scouts as a program manager until 2016. She then returned to VPAS as a patient ombudsman until her early retirement last month. Susan was a lifelong member of The Episcopal Church.
For the last thirty years, she was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Staunton. In the 1990's, she deepened her relationship with the church through her participation in the Education for Ministry program. More recently, she spent several years undertaking the training and education to become a vocational deacon in the church. She was ordained to the diaconate in 2015. She served as a deacon in the Diocese of Southwestern Virginia and as a volunteer chaplain at Augusta Medical Center. Susan had a great gift for making and maintaining friendships. During her illness the last few months, the outpouring of love and support from her friends and family was sustaining and cherished. Susan loved to travel, particularly when she and Doug would go to their beloved Thompson's Point on Lake Champlain in Vermont. She really loved Snoopy and root beer.
Above all, she loved her family and friends, and enjoyed nothing more than being with them. She was predeceased by her parents, Janet and Jack Foster and her brother, David.
She is survived by her husband, Doug. She is also survived by her two sisters, Carolyn Morris and Anne Foster, as well as her brothers-in-law, Sam Morris and Chip Pfleegor and her sister-in-law, Lisa Foster. Susan got great joy from her adored nieces and nephews, Laura Morris, Sarah Morris, Chris Foster, Chase Pfleegor and Alexandra Pfleegor. She is also survived by her two fur babies Scout and Tux.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 300 West Frederick Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or Girl Scouts Virginia Skyline Council at gsvsc.org
. Burial will be private.
A memorial service will be held on a date to be determined.
Published by The News Virginian from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.