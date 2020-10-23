Teresa L. Chandler
Teresa Lynn "Sunshine" Chandler, 53, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, October, 16, 2020, at Augusta Health.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, by the Rev. Dr. Warne B. Dawkins at Augusta Memorial Park. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to McCutcheon & Jones Funerral Home.
Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com
. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540) 886-2601.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 23, 2020.