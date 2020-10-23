Menu
Teresa L. Chandler
1967 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1967
DIED
October 16, 2020
Teresa L. Chandler

Teresa Lynn "Sunshine" Chandler, 53, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, October, 16, 2020, at Augusta Health.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, by the Rev. Dr. Warne B. Dawkins at Augusta Memorial Park. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to McCutcheon & Jones Funerral Home.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540) 886-2601.

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Augusta Memorial Parks
Oct
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Augusta Memorial Parks
Funeral services provided by:
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
To the family my prayers love and condolences are with you sincere and deepest sympathy for the loss of Teresa she may be gone but will never be forgotten much love to all
DOROTHY Wynn
Friend
October 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss Mike. Will miss seeing her come into the store. Praying for you and the family....
Peggy Miller
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
No words can Express the sorrow in your passing. We have been friends for over 20 years. We didnt talk every day or every week but that didnt change how we felt. You will always remain my sister in law and I will always love you and miss you. Rest in peace and pain free. God loves the Best and called you home to guide the rest. Love you always. Dawn and Shawn Sease.
Dawn Sease
Family
October 22, 2020
Many prayers for comfort and love for all the family’s!❤
Leslie Michael
October 22, 2020
Teresa it's hard knowing that you won't be here for us to say that we love you! I missed you the moment I found out that you had moved on! Fly high my lovely lady. Until we meet again!
Shelby Ager
Family
October 22, 2020
Teresa you were a good friend glad I was able to sit with you as long as I did. Will always remember getting our breakfast and then taking our nap. Fly high now my friend and enjoy being able to walk now. Till we meet again
Patty Duncan
Friend
October 22, 2020
We will miss you so mutch teresa . You brought alot of happiness to our family. You will never be forgotten.
Anthony Duncan
October 22, 2020